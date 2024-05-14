MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $135.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $100.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $103.14 on Monday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $55.43 and a 52-week high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 7.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.55.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 115,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $9,868,486.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,130,355 shares in the company, valued at $610,215,780.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 115,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $9,868,486.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,130,355 shares in the company, valued at $610,215,780.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 9,397 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $866,779.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,498. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 426,721 shares of company stock worth $38,753,124. Insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,395,000 after acquiring an additional 465,759 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1,533.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,234,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,076 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,128,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,053,000 after purchasing an additional 253,396 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 539,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,123,000 after buying an additional 23,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,081,000 after buying an additional 22,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

