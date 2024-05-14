MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $7.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $29.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MGNX. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet lowered MacroGenics from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded MacroGenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Shares of MGNX stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $274.02 million, a PE ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.71. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $21.88.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.17). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 98.01% and a negative net margin of 53.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 51,395 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $799,192.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 349.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

