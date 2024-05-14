MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Given New $4.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $4.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MacroGenics’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.16) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on MacroGenics from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet cut MacroGenics from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen cut MacroGenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on MacroGenics from $25.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded MacroGenics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MacroGenics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.67.

MacroGenics Price Performance

Shares of MGNX stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $4.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,505,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.22 million, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.71. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $21.88.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 98.01% and a negative net margin of 53.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other MacroGenics news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 51,395 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $799,192.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MacroGenics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the first quarter worth about $52,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in MacroGenics by 349.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Featured Stories

