Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) PT Lowered to $200.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $270.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals' Q2 2024 earnings at ($8.36) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($7.63) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($5.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($28.90) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($24.37) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($16.03) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($4.94) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MDGL. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $381.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an underperform rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $337.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $336.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $345.09.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDGL traded up $6.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.32. 269,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,154. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $302.68. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.48 and a 200 day moving average of $219.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of -0.33.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.06) by ($1.32). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.23) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -26.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Rebecca Taub sold 2,676 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.99, for a total value of $658,269.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 458,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,909,164.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard S. Levy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.48, for a total value of $2,832,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,529.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Rebecca Taub sold 2,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.99, for a total value of $658,269.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 458,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,909,164.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,496 shares of company stock valued at $31,362,420 in the last 90 days. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 223.3% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $53,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

