Magna International Inc. (MGA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on May 31st

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Magna International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Magna International has a payout ratio of 27.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Magna International to earn $7.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

Magna International Price Performance

Magna International stock opened at $46.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.69. Magna International has a 12-month low of $45.75 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Free Report ) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). Magna International had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MGA shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Magna International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Magna International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

