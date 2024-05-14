Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.64 Per Share

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.642 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

Magna International Price Performance

TSE:MG opened at C$64.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$69.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$72.90. Magna International has a 52 week low of C$62.84 and a 52 week high of C$87.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.99 by C($0.18). Magna International had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of C$14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 8.1596424 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Magna International from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Magna International

Insider Activity at Magna International

In other Magna International news, Senior Officer Boris Shulkin sold 4,646 shares of Magna International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.05, for a total value of C$255,762.30. In other news, Director Seetarama Swamy Kotagiri sold 20,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.98, for a total transaction of C$1,128,476.61. Also, Senior Officer Boris Shulkin sold 4,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.05, for a total value of C$255,762.30. Insiders sold 34,844 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,403 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.