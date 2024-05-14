Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Trading 1.6% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $49.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Main Street Capital traded as high as $49.80 and last traded at $49.72. 107,871 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 350,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.95.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Main Street Capital by 0.6% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 40,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 89.11% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

