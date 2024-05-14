Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Short Interest Down 16.3% in April

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 296,300 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the April 15th total of 353,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.
Mammoth Energy Services Trading Up 5.8 %
NASDAQ TUSK traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.48. 39,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $167.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90. Mammoth Energy Services has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $5.75.
Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.78 million for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mammoth Energy Services
About Mammoth Energy Services
Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Well Completion Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The company offers pressure pumping and hydraulic fracturing, sand hauling, and water transfer services; and master services agreements.
