Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Short Interest Down 16.3% in April

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 296,300 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the April 15th total of 353,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Mammoth Energy Services Trading Up 5.8 %

NASDAQ TUSK traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.48. 39,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $167.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90. Mammoth Energy Services has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $5.75.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.78 million for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mammoth Energy Services

About Mammoth Energy Services

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 723,772 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 17,369 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 73,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,265 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 21,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Well Completion Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The company offers pressure pumping and hydraulic fracturing, sand hauling, and water transfer services; and master services agreements.

Recommended Stories

