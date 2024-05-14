Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Now Covered by Redburn Atlantic

Investment analysts at Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Redburn Atlantic’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.71% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.00.
Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $254.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.32 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 85.28% and a net margin of 19.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MANH. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 259.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.
