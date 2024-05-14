Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Short Interest Up 19.7% in April

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 418,600 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the April 15th total of 349,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Mapletree Industrial Trust Stock Performance
Mapletree Industrial Trust stock opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.75. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $1.88.
About Mapletree Industrial Trust
