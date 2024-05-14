Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down to $17.26

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.26, but opened at $16.90. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $17.51, with a volume of 4,366,011 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MARA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marathon Digital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.69.

Marathon Digital Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 23.07 and a current ratio of 23.07. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 5.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.71.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 106.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $156.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 7.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

