Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Up 2.7%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.41 and last traded at $17.63. 13,490,915 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 69,543,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on MARA shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Marathon Digital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.69.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 5.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 23.07, a current ratio of 23.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 106.46%. The business had revenue of $156.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 618,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 27,350 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 17.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 8.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 25,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.