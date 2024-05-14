Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $177.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,680,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,846. The company has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.42. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $221.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.