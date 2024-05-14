Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Increased to $203.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $200.00 to $203.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $221.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Marathon Petroleum from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $191.85.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC traded down $5.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $172.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.42. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.55.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 19.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 157.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $699,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 15.9% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

