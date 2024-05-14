Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Performance

MMI stock opened at $33.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.39. Marcus & Millichap has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $44.24.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Marcus & Millichap had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $166.24 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Marcus & Millichap

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marcus & Millichap

In related news, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $316,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,838.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $316,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,838.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO John David Parker sold 9,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $318,976.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $406,304.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 39.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 132.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 816,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,968,000 after buying an additional 465,237 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 974.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 278,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,156,000 after buying an additional 252,394 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 466,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,369,000 after acquiring an additional 243,281 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,826,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,457,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,668,000 after acquiring an additional 133,308 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marcus & Millichap

(Get Free Report)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.