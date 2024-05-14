Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the April 15th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Marker Therapeutics Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:MRKR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.22. 4,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,135. Marker Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $9.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average of $4.04.

Institutional Trading of Marker Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marker Therapeutics stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Free Report) by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Marker Therapeutics worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 22.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications in the United States. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens and kill tumor cells.

