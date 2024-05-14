Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 34,373.9% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 7,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 35,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.69.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

MMC stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,831. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.02. The stock has a market cap of $101.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.47 and a 52 week high of $209.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,374.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,048,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,448,163 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

