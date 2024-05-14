Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Acquires 4,409 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.59. 2,029,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,314,969. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0892 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

