Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Acquires 943 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.3% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,830,000 after buying an additional 18,314 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $478.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,402,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,300,787. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $483.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $471.54 and a 200 day moving average of $446.31.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

