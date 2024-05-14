Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Buys 1,187 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 0.3% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,523,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,611,781. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.87.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.