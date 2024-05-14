Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Has $13.42 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 60,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.71. 363,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,577. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.19. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $250.41. The stock has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.