Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Sells 4,398 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,398 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 9.5% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV owned 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $26,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $865,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,151,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 122,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,932,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.99. The stock had a trading volume of 394,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,576. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.78. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $66.45 and a twelve month high of $93.84. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

