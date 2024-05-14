Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Sells 4,784 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,784 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 682.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,974,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955,040 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $194,197,000. Summit Rock Advisors LP purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $126,776,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,932,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,609,000 after buying an additional 2,961,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,659,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,045,014,000 after buying an additional 2,563,729 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.94. 5,093,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,112,345. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.86. The stock has a market cap of $79.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.98.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.