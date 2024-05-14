Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Trims Stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lowered its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises about 1.9% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV owned 0.25% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $5,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 35,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period.

Shares of USRT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,173. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.98 and its 200-day moving average is $51.67. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $55.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

