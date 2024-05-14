Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 532.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,260,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,426,348. The company has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.48. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.19 and a 1-year high of $85.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Summit Insights upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.28.

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $64,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,218 shares in the company, valued at $7,107,958.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,774,586.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $64,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,107,958.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,500 shares of company stock worth $7,473,805 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

