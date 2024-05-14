MAS Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

MAS Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the quarter. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter worth $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BSM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Insider Transactions at Black Stone Minerals

In other news, Director D Mark Dewalch bought 3,250 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $50,277.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 320,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,144.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BSM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.72. 78,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,396. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $18.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.28. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $190.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.67 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 66.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 97.40%.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

