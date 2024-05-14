Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Bought by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Masimo by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Masimo by 302.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 71,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 53,676 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth $1,066,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the third quarter valued at $2,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MASI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Masimo from $145.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Masimo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.71.

Masimo Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MASI traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.36. 333,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $75.22 and a twelve month high of $173.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.17, for a total transaction of $5,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.