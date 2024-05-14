Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 1,137,500 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,650,459 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137,500 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.06% of Summit Materials worth $255,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,925,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,353,000 after acquiring an additional 136,921 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,251,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,518,000 after buying an additional 105,796 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,880,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,852,000 after buying an additional 714,379 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,061,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,324,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,727,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,439,000 after buying an additional 109,985 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:SUM traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.62. The stock had a trading volume of 19,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,987. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.98 and a 12 month high of $44.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.42. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Summit Materials had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $773.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.73.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

