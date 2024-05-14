Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 122,546 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,167,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,546 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.35% of Veeva Systems worth $417,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 81.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 500.0% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 54.7% in the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,818,013 in the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $204.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.27. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 63.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.21 and a 12 month high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VEEV. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.90.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

