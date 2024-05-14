Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 168,009 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,575,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,009 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.17% of Eastman Chemical worth $231,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.18.

Insider Activity at Eastman Chemical

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $370,814.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at $39,878,545.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,787 shares of company stock worth $11,105,175 in the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $101.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.54. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $68.89 and a one year high of $102.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.16%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.75%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

See Also

