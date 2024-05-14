Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,933,817 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 73,782 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $454,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 559.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 257 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,153,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,031,153.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,153,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,031,153.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,322,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,575 shares of company stock worth $11,491,006. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Bank of America raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank Of America (Bofa) dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.95.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $199.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.16. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.41 and a 52-week high of $211.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

