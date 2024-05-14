Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $324.49 Million Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,156,843 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 558,673 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 3.03% of Toll Brothers worth $324,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 17,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $580,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at $5,770,122.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,500 shares of company stock worth $7,881,930. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOL traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $126.57. The company had a trading volume of 52,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,006. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.34 and a 1-year high of $130.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 7.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TOL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

