Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,383,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 386,731 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.85% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $273,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 354.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 40,778 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,798,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 371.8% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 758,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,282,000 after buying an additional 597,702 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 56.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 34,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 117.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 99,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 53,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $69.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.43. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $69.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, COO David Weinberg sold 20,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $1,236,010.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,089,917.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 20,226 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $1,236,010.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,089,917.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 30,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $1,854,016.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,369.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,005,765 over the last ninety days. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SKX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

