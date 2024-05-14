Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 44,606 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,467,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,606 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.21% of T-Mobile US worth $395,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 56.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,894 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,901 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 193,827 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,145,000 after purchasing an additional 115,787 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 14.2% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 223.8% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total value of $1,072,985.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,414,297.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $1,072,985.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,414,297.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,337,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,264,862 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $164.39 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $168.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.85.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on T-Mobile US

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.