Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 55,942 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,641,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,942 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.69% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $377,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,288,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,428,000 after purchasing an additional 106,890 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $913,000. Stack Financial Management Inc increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 374,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $54.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.75. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $57.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.35.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 53.74% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. National Bank Financial downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Securities upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

