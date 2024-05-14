Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,317,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,235 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $332,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,852,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,311,000 after purchasing an additional 257,880 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,723,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,844,000 after buying an additional 426,560 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,448,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,164,000 after acquiring an additional 111,294 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,958,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,723,000 after acquiring an additional 265,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 19.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,315,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,476,000 after acquiring an additional 213,039 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHK. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ CHK opened at $89.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.37 and its 200 day moving average is $82.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $72.84 and a 1 year high of $93.58.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently 31.00%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

