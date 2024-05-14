Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 1,155,089 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,730,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,155,089 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.39% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $230,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $44.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $39.71 on Tuesday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.54 and a 200 day moving average of $38.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.72.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.74%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.