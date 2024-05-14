Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 1,554,166 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,030,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,554,166 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.14% of Danaher worth $238,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $253.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.32. The stock has a market cap of $187.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $259.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $826,032.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,498.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,498.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,739 shares of company stock worth $37,096,514. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.31.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

