Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 168,841 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,544,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,841 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Equitable were worth $317,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Equitable by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Equitable by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Stock Performance

EQH opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.45 and a one year high of $40.47. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.57.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $2,026,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,748,887.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $2,026,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,748,887.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,367.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 314,380 shares of company stock worth $11,518,571. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

