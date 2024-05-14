Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 191,199 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,002,374 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 191,199 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.26% of Stryker worth $300,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Rogco LP purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $324.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $123.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $344.79 and a 200 day moving average of $320.27.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.94.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

