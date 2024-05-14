Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 19,979 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,024,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,979 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.20% of Leidos worth $327,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Performance

LDOS traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $145.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.94 and its 200-day moving average is $117.40. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $147.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 62.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

