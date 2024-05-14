Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 317,663 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,579,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,663 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 4.46% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $243,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 708,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,775,000 after buying an additional 109,548 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $320,000.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total transaction of $1,281,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,967,193.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,390 shares of company stock worth $3,901,540 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $113.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.35, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.17 and its 200 day moving average is $100.52. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.65 and a 1 year high of $119.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $615.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.63 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BFAM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.