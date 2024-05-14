Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Price Performance

Shares of MHH opened at $8.40 on Friday. Mastech Digital has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $11.45. The company has a market cap of $97.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Institutional Trading of Mastech Digital

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastech Digital by 65.2% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 12,484 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastech Digital during the fourth quarter worth $1,042,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in Mastech Digital by 3.0% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 794,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 23,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.