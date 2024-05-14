Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Foundation Mastercard Sells 141,000 Shares

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 141,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.45, for a total value of $64,500,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,505,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,688,903,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 10th, Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.57, for a total value of $64,832,940.00.
- On Wednesday, May 8th, Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total value of $68,335,050.00.
- On Monday, May 6th, Foundation Mastercard sold 147,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.58, for a total value of $65,794,260.00.
- On Friday, May 3rd, Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.14, for a total value of $62,783,880.00.
- On Wednesday, May 1st, Foundation Mastercard sold 116,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.04, for a total value of $51,624,640.00.
- On Friday, April 26th, Foundation Mastercard sold 114,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.57, for a total value of $52,732,980.00.
- On Wednesday, April 24th, Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.78, for a total value of $50,443,020.00.
- On Monday, April 22nd, Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.46, for a total value of $49,863,140.00.
- On Thursday, April 18th, Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total transaction of $50,743,650.00.
- On Thursday, March 21st, Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00.
Mastercard Stock Performance
MA stock traded down $6.81 on Tuesday, hitting $450.95. The company had a trading volume of 970,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,779. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $357.85 and a 12-month high of $490.00. The stock has a market cap of $419.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $441.36.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Mastercard
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
