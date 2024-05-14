Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Foundation Mastercard Sells 141,000 Shares

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 141,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.45, for a total value of $64,500,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,505,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,688,903,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.57, for a total value of $64,832,940.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total value of $68,335,050.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Foundation Mastercard sold 147,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.58, for a total value of $65,794,260.00.

On Friday, May 3rd, Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.14, for a total value of $62,783,880.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Foundation Mastercard sold 116,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.04, for a total value of $51,624,640.00.

On Friday, April 26th, Foundation Mastercard sold 114,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.57, for a total value of $52,732,980.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.78, for a total value of $50,443,020.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.46, for a total value of $49,863,140.00.

On Thursday, April 18th, Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total transaction of $50,743,650.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock traded down $6.81 on Tuesday, hitting $450.95. The company had a trading volume of 970,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,779. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $357.85 and a 12-month high of $490.00. The stock has a market cap of $419.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $441.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

