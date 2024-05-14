Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Shares Down 4.5%

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.32 and last traded at $17.32. Approximately 169,828 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 459,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.14.

Mativ Trading Down 6.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $925.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $452.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.10 million. Mativ had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mativ Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.62%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Keenan acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $48,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 312,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,010,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mativ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Mativ by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,453,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,242,000 after purchasing an additional 665,352 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mativ in the 3rd quarter worth about $774,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Mativ by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 43,287 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mativ by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,522,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,012,000 after purchasing an additional 56,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in Mativ by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 37,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

Featured Stories

