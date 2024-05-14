McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in McKesson by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,953,000 after purchasing an additional 708,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 14.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,937,000 after buying an additional 294,832 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,595,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,656,000 after buying an additional 50,265 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in McKesson by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,198,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,040,000 after acquiring an additional 133,351 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,093,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE MCK traded down $5.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $554.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,949. The stock has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $532.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $495.94. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.28 and a fifty-two week high of $566.01.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.47.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

