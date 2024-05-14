McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 125 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $503,000. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 406.9% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 13,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 10,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,846,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT stock traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $518.78. 274,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,557. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $513.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.26. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $384.61 and a 12 month high of $536.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

