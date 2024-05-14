McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 65 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 477,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,895,000 after buying an additional 60,118 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.2% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 260,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,627,000 after purchasing an additional 14,426 shares during the last quarter. CMC Financial Group raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 56.0% in the third quarter. CMC Financial Group now owns 49,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 17,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.9% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 29,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $216.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.81 and a 200 day moving average of $195.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $225.09.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

