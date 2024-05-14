McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $245.22. The stock had a trading volume of 489,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,681. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.01 and a 200-day moving average of $231.19. The firm has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

