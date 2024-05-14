McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,075,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,778 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $24,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOVT. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Strategic Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,232,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,350,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,624,000 after buying an additional 5,635,763 shares during the period.

GOVT traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,287,609 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

